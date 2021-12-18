IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $127.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

