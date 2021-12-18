Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 23,395 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

