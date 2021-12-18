Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 23,447 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3,274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 375,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

