Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 739 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,735.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.