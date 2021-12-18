Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $147.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.