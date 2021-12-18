Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 800 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

