Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

