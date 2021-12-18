Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

