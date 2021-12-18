ImageCash (IMGC) Market Cap Achieves $14,975.14

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $14,975.14 and $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.