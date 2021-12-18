ImageCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $74,402.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $111,697.39 and approximately $74,402.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,921,348 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

