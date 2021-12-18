Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $29.74

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $31.64. Immunocore shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

