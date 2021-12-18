Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $29.74

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $31.64. Immunocore shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
