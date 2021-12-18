Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003622 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.36 or 0.08382739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.86 or 1.00014710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00050609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

