Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires $492,749.23 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $311,661.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $14.46 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 72,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

