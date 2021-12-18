Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Brackpool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Brackpool purchased 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

