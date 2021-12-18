Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £156.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($22.97) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($206.71).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £144.16 ($190.51).

On Tuesday, October 12th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.65) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($194.82).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,705 ($22.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,727.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,736.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.

IMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.24) to GBX 2,000 ($26.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.36) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.54) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.81).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.