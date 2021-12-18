Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £156.42 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($22.97) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($206.71).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite acquired 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £144.16 ($190.51).
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.65) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($194.82).
LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,705 ($22.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,140 ($15.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,727.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,736.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
