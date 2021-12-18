Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Purchases $125,000.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLL opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

