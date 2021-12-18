Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

