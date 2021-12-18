Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Insider Sells $95,302.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DLA opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

