Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $57,204.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

