Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Sells $202,892.74 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KRON stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $800.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. Research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 117.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,872 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

