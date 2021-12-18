Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 9,340 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dj Monagle III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

