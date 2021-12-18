Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells $22,360.78 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $22,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

