Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $19,797.18 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 4,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $19,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRTK stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.