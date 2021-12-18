Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells $32,600.00 in Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00.

REPH opened at $1.65 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Recro Pharma by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 212,398 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REPH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

