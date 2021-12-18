Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

