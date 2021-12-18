Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $375.88 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $381.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.