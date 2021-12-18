Insider Selling: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tybourne Capital Management (H also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.
NYSE TPGY opened at $9.99 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
