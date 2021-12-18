Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $3,679,480.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00.

TWLO stock opened at $273.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

