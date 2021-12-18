Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $141,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

