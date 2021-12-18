Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.70

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 155297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,562. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

