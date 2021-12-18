International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.02 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.