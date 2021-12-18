International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

