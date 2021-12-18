International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

