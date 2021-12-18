International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

