International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.