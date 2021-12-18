International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -267.88, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

