International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $194.34 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

