International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Business Machines shares have been performing in line with the industry year to date. IBM’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected year-over-year decline in earnings and muted revenue growth. Stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities are concerns. Nevertheless, steady demand for its hybrid cloud business is a positive. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are boosting its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. IBM is poised to gain from the spin-off of legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on its hybrid cloud strategy. Strong patent portfolio and a healthy uptake of IBM’s blockchain, security and other digital transformation offerings bode well in the long haul.”

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a positive rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

