Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

