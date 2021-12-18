Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

