Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.72.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.