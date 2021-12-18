Intrua Financial LLC Has $445,000 Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.