Intrua Financial LLC Has $502,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.04.

