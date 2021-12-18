Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 210.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.40 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

