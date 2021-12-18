Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.