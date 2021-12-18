Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

