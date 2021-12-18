Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the period.

