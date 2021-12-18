Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BSCR opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $22.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

