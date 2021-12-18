Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000.

