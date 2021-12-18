Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 40.6% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,573,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.